General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $18.43 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,679 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for about 1.0% of General American Investors Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $18,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Arista Networks Stock Up 4.5%

ANET stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $179.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $205.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $39,134,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 331,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,111,134.88. This represents a 41.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,403,142 shares of company stock worth $388,820,943. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here