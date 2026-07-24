General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,487 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of General Dynamics worth $115,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in General Dynamics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total value of $12,596,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,457,677.75. This represents a 48.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,695. The trade was a 33.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,190 shares of company stock valued at $27,041,022. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $387.00 to $377.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $391.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $380.99 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $306.03 and a fifty-two week high of $387.69. The company has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics's payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

General Dynamics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: General Dynamics hit a new 52-week high after reports highlighted an earnings beat, analyst upgrades, and a $209 million defense contract modification that reinforces its backlog and revenue visibility. General Dynamics (GD) Stock Surges to 52-Week Peak in July 2026

General Dynamics hit a new 52-week high after reports highlighted an earnings beat, analyst upgrades, and a $209 million defense contract modification that reinforces its backlog and revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is also being lifted by broad defense-sector strength, with peers posting strong earnings and raising guidance, which is boosting expectations for GD’s upcoming quarterly report. Why General Dynamics (GD) Stock Is Up Today

Investor sentiment is also being lifted by broad defense-sector strength, with peers posting strong earnings and raising guidance, which is boosting expectations for GD’s upcoming quarterly report. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and valuation-focused coverage continue to frame GD as attractive, with articles calling it a top long-term value stock and comparing it favorably with other aerospace-defense names. Why General Dynamics (GD) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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