CSM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 128.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,049 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 65,856 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises 0.8% of CSM Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CSM Advisors LLC's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $38,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $6,840,590,000. State Street Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,811,099 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,183,964,000 after buying an additional 374,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,603,527,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,555,708 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,179,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 806.3% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 1,661,702 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $588,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

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General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $360.46 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $348.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.30. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $306.77 and a 52 week high of $400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.24%. General Dynamics's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $374.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $430.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded General Dynamics from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $407.95.

View Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Robert K. Steel sold 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.05, for a total transaction of $2,574,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,071,370.80. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe Novakovic sold 45,353 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.42, for a total value of $16,391,481.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 766,457 shares in the company, valued at $277,012,888.94. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that develops and manufactures products and provides services for government and commercial customers. Its businesses include Gulfstream business jets; submarines and surface ships; combat vehicles and weapons systems; and information technology, communications, intelligence, and cyber services. The company operates through four principal business groups: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. Its customers include the U.S. government and allied governments, as well as commercial aviation clients, and its operations serve markets in the United States and internationally.

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