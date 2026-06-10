General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Purchased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 421.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,236 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 72 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $387.00 to $377.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $430.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $384.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $387.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GD

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $345.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $268.10 and a twelve month high of $369.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total transaction of $12,596,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,677.75. This represents a 48.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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