General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,485 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,847 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $567,372,000 after acquiring an additional 901,679 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,917 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,136,525,000 after purchasing an additional 863,392 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 831.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,259 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $251,405,000 after purchasing an additional 658,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,767,330 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,338,169,000 after purchasing an additional 528,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 613.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 613,732 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $206,619,000 after buying an additional 527,651 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total value of $12,596,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,457,677.75. This trade represents a 48.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,884,695. This trade represents a 33.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,190 shares of company stock valued at $27,041,022. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $387.00 to $377.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $364.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $327.00 to $313.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $391.15.

Read Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $386.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business's 50 day moving average is $356.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.74. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $306.03 and a 52-week high of $388.12. The firm has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 8.07%.The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Key Headlines Impacting General Dynamics

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About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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