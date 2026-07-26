General Dynamics Corporation $GD Stock Position Boosted by Themes Management Co LLC

Themes Management Co LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,933 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 2.3% of Themes Management Co LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Themes Management Co LLC's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,767,330 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,338,169,000 after buying an additional 528,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,323,170 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,812,058,000 after buying an additional 294,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065,462 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,039,742,000 after acquiring an additional 195,604 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,307,389 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,786,786,000 after purchasing an additional 114,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,443,453 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,159,273,000 after buying an additional 110,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company's stock.

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General Dynamics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $387.00 to $377.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $391.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GD

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total value of $12,596,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,677.75. This represents a 48.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,695. This trade represents a 33.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 78,190 shares of company stock valued at $27,041,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $386.51 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $306.03 and a one year high of $388.12. The stock's fifty day moving average is $356.19 and its 200-day moving average is $351.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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