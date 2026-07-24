General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,672,503 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 143,265 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.25% of General Mills worth $248,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get General Mills alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in shares of General Mills by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 630 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in shares of General Mills by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 660 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $275,827.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 62,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,148,763.50. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $342,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,947,288.54. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

General Mills Stock Down 3.4%

GIS stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of -198.01 and a beta of -0.03. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $51.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. General Mills had a positive return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.General Mills's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. General Mills's payout ratio is currently -1,355.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $39.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Mills

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Mills, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Mills wasn't on the list.

While General Mills currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here