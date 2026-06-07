General Motors Company $GM Position Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,025 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,534 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 249,935 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $20,325,000 after buying an additional 26,249 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,468 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 811,302 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $65,975,000 after buying an additional 126,784 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Article Title

GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Positive Sentiment: GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Article Title

GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Positive Sentiment: GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Article Title

GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Neutral Sentiment: GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Article Title

GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Article Title

GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Negative Sentiment: A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Article Title

A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Mary Barra sold 23,000 GM shares may add some pressure on sentiment, even if the sale does not necessarily change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $6,599,591.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. The trade was a 63.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 577,567 shares of company stock valued at $47,557,888. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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