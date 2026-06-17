General Motors Company $GM Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,744 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 200,662 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 72,984 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 94.1% during the third quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,086 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,753,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,646,984.91. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 598,149 shares of company stock worth $49,307,358 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE GM opened at $82.55 on Wednesday. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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