General Motors Company $GM Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260,369 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 237,041 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of General Motors worth $93,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 905 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,477 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,996 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in General Motors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,887 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $79.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.36. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $8,445,238.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,399,794.20. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $775,266.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,453.15. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here