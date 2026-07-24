General Motors Company $GM Shares Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC grew its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 395.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,870 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Bank Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s second-quarter results beat expectations again, marking its 16th straight earnings beat, while adjusted EPS rose sharply year over year and management raised 2026 profit/EBIT guidance. Article Title

GM’s second-quarter results beat expectations again, marking its 16th straight earnings beat, while adjusted EPS rose sharply year over year and management raised 2026 profit/EBIT guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with JPMorgan lifting its price target to $120 and reiterating an overweight rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around GM’s valuation. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with JPMorgan lifting its price target to $120 and reiterating an overweight rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around GM’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted GM as better positioned than Tesla after Q2, citing stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, robust cash flow, and a much lower valuation. Article Title

Commentary highlighted GM as better positioned than Tesla after Q2, citing stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, robust cash flow, and a much lower valuation. Positive Sentiment: GM is also drawing attention for capital returns, with recent coverage emphasizing that it has spent more than $4 billion on share buybacks, supporting shareholder value. Article Title

GM is also drawing attention for capital returns, with recent coverage emphasizing that it has spent more than $4 billion on share buybacks, supporting shareholder value. Neutral Sentiment: GM announced a collaboration with IONATE to modernize electrical infrastructure at its Romulus manufacturing plant, a positive-looking operational initiative but not yet a major earnings driver. Article Title

GM announced a collaboration with IONATE to modernize electrical infrastructure at its Romulus manufacturing plant, a positive-looking operational initiative but not yet a major earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: GM is reportedly pursuing a $1 billion U.S. Army contract for Chevy pickup-based vehicles, which could create a long-term revenue opportunity but remains early-stage. Article Title

GM is reportedly pursuing a $1 billion U.S. Army contract for Chevy pickup-based vehicles, which could create a long-term revenue opportunity but remains early-stage. Negative Sentiment: GM faces ongoing overhangs from EV losses, industry competition, and labor disruptions in Korea, which could limit upside despite the strong quarter. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on General Motors from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $80.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.05%.The firm had revenue of $48.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $775,266.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,453.15. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U.

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