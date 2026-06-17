General Motors Company $GM Shares Bought by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,531 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 48,328 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 200,662 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 72,984 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,086 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $17,753,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,646,984.91. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $6,599,591.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,007.38. The trade was a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 598,149 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,358. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $82.55 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.12. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.65.

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Key Stories Impacting General Motors

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About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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