General Motors Company $GM Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 285.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,444 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp raised its position in General Motors by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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General Motors Stock Up 0.1%

GM stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $48.87 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GM

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at $61,646,984.91. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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