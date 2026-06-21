General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,645 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 310,625 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GM

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $8,445,238.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at $50,399,794.20. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,453.15. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of GM stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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