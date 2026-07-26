General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC cut its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,105 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 93,835 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,724,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 81.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $640,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in General Motors by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $171,892,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM raised its 2026 profit outlook again after a strong quarter, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum is improving and giving bulls more confidence in the stock. Article Title

GM raised its 2026 profit outlook again after a strong quarter, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum is improving and giving bulls more confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage after earnings has been favorable, with reports highlighting stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, and a valuation that still looks attractive versus peers. Article Title

Analyst and media coverage after earnings has been favorable, with reports highlighting stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, and a valuation that still looks attractive versus peers. Positive Sentiment: GM’s manufacturing investments, including the $157 million Missouri plant upgrade, suggest continued support for truck production and operational efficiency. Article Title

GM’s manufacturing investments, including the $157 million Missouri plant upgrade, suggest continued support for truck production and operational efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: GM and IONATE announced a smart-grid transformer deployment at a Michigan plant, a positive sustainability/efficiency step, but likely not a major near-term stock driver. Article Title

GM and IONATE announced a smart-grid transformer deployment at a Michigan plant, a positive sustainability/efficiency step, but likely not a major near-term stock driver. Neutral Sentiment: Reports of unusually large options trading and upbeat price-target chatter may reflect rising investor interest, but they do not by themselves change GM’s operating outlook. Article Title

Reports of unusually large options trading and upbeat price-target chatter may reflect rising investor interest, but they do not by themselves change GM’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: GM’s pullback on EVs after a roughly $10.9 billion charge underscores the cost of prior EV investments and reminds investors that the transition remains expensive and uncertain. Article Title

General Motors Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of GM opened at $82.59 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $51.69 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. General Motors had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. General Motors's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $8,445,238.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,399,794.20. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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