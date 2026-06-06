General Motors Company $GM Stake Boosted by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,662 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 72,984 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $918,724,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 81.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $640,659,000 after buying an additional 5,830,050 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 348.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $216,393,000 after buying an additional 2,757,695 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 436.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $130,826,000 after buying an additional 2,163,274 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Article Title

GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Positive Sentiment: GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Article Title

GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Positive Sentiment: GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Article Title

GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Neutral Sentiment: GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Article Title

GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Article Title

GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Negative Sentiment: A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Article Title

A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Mary Barra sold 23,000 GM shares may add some pressure on sentiment, even if the sale does not necessarily change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,453.15. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,340,570. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 577,567 shares of company stock worth $47,557,888. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $82.10 on Friday. General Motors Company has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $87.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.45. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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