General Motors Company $GM Stock Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,086,776 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 511,834 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of General Motors worth $155,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 99.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 84,016 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 41,844 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $4,328,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in General Motors by 133.3% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,757 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in General Motors by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,063 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $24,590,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,453.15. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $80.66 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $48.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.05%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.59.

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Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s second-quarter results beat expectations again, marking its 16th straight earnings beat, while adjusted EPS rose sharply year over year and management raised 2026 profit/EBIT guidance. Article Title

GM’s second-quarter results beat expectations again, marking its 16th straight earnings beat, while adjusted EPS rose sharply year over year and management raised 2026 profit/EBIT guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with JPMorgan lifting its price target to $120 and reiterating an overweight rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around GM’s valuation. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with JPMorgan lifting its price target to $120 and reiterating an overweight rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around GM’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted GM as better positioned than Tesla after Q2, citing stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, robust cash flow, and a much lower valuation. Article Title

Commentary highlighted GM as better positioned than Tesla after Q2, citing stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, robust cash flow, and a much lower valuation. Positive Sentiment: GM is also drawing attention for capital returns, with recent coverage emphasizing that it has spent more than $4 billion on share buybacks, supporting shareholder value. Article Title

GM is also drawing attention for capital returns, with recent coverage emphasizing that it has spent more than $4 billion on share buybacks, supporting shareholder value. Neutral Sentiment: GM announced a collaboration with IONATE to modernize electrical infrastructure at its Romulus manufacturing plant, a positive-looking operational initiative but not yet a major earnings driver. Article Title

GM announced a collaboration with IONATE to modernize electrical infrastructure at its Romulus manufacturing plant, a positive-looking operational initiative but not yet a major earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: GM is reportedly pursuing a $1 billion U.S. Army contract for Chevy pickup-based vehicles, which could create a long-term revenue opportunity but remains early-stage. Article Title

GM is reportedly pursuing a $1 billion U.S. Army contract for Chevy pickup-based vehicles, which could create a long-term revenue opportunity but remains early-stage. Negative Sentiment: GM faces ongoing overhangs from EV losses, industry competition, and labor disruptions in Korea, which could limit upside despite the strong quarter. Article Title

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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