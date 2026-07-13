General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 96.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,300 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 154,128 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 16.1% of General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $65,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MilWealth Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $245.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $253.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.35. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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