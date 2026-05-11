Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Has $714,000 Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,890 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Dollar General were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company's stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Dollar General by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dollar General Stock Down 0.1%

DG stock opened at $113.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.18. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.25 and a 1-year high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Dollar General to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

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