Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Acquires New Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 522.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,697 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,852,000 after acquiring an additional 43,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,848,954,000 after purchasing an additional 471,451 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,717 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,974 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $519.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $498.40.

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Intuit Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $255.07 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,358.56. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 over the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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