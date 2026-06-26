Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Acquires 20,000 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 2.5% of Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne's holdings in Boeing were worth $13,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in Boeing by 1,225.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 243.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $279,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53,736 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $262.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $217.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.77 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The firm has a market cap of $171.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business's fifty day moving average is $224.08 and its 200 day moving average is $223.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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