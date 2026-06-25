Generate Investment Management Ltd Sells 16,725 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Generate Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,507 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 16,725 shares during the quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at $13,547,031.53. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $333.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business's 50 day moving average is $310.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $279.10 and a 1-year high of $338.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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