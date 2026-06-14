Generations Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Generations Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of Generations Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.47 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $144.63 and its 200-day moving average is $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The company has a market cap of $348.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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