Geneva Partners LLC Buys New Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. Hershey accounts for 1.3% of Geneva Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Hershey by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 20.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 5.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,247 shares of the company's stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen raised Hershey from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Hershey from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $217.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $175.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.43 and a 200-day moving average of $197.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $160.07 and a 1-year high of $239.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Hershey's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $5.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Hershey's payout ratio is presently 108.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.43, for a total transaction of $260,145.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,485,753.85. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey's business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey's product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

Further Reading

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