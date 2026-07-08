Geneva Partners LLC Invests $7.36 Million in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,073 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $7,361,000. Sterling Infrastructure makes up approximately 3.5% of Geneva Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sterling Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 6.0%

STRL stock opened at $674.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.83. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.46 and a 12 month high of $1,005.68. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $799.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $825.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $720.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STRL

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,985,656. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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