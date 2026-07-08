Geneva Partners LLC Makes New $5.42 Million Investment in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,950 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $5,423,000. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 2.6% of Geneva Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 975 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 206 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $2,011,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,212.14. The trade was a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE VLO opened at $266.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.07 and a 200-day moving average of $222.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 28.37 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

See Also

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