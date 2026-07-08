Geneva Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,398 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000. Lam Research accounts for 1.3% of Geneva Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price target on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $347.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $326.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $438.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business's fifty day moving average price is $329.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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