Geneva Partners LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,665 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sandisk by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,522 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,253,728,000 after buying an additional 904,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sandisk by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $866,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,478,002 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $825,608,000 after acquiring an additional 828,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sandisk by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,361 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $705,105,000 after purchasing an additional 199,545 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth about $518,889,000.

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Sandisk Trading Down 7.3%

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,617.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $239.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $2,354.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,679.01 and a 200-day moving average of $968.04.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Sandisk's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,803,320. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles still frame SanDisk as a high-momentum name, supported by surging AI-driven demand for NAND flash, strong recent earnings, and analyst optimism that the company can keep gaining in the second half of 2026.

Several articles still frame SanDisk as a high-momentum name, supported by surging AI-driven demand for NAND flash, strong recent earnings, and analyst optimism that the company can keep gaining in the second half of 2026. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish overall, with reports highlighting higher price targets and expectations for another very strong quarter, suggesting the long-term growth story is still intact. SanDisk Stock (SNDK) Rises as Goldman Lifts Price Target by Over 83%; Expects a ‘Very Strong Quarter’

Analysts remain bullish overall, with reports highlighting higher price targets and expectations for another very strong quarter, suggesting the long-term growth story is still intact. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary notes that SanDisk has benefited from a structural memory shortage and improving margins, with some pieces arguing the pullback could be a reset rather than the end of the rally. Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore (SNDK)

Recent commentary notes that SanDisk has benefited from a structural memory shortage and improving margins, with some pieces arguing the pullback could be a reset rather than the end of the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Articles also highlighted how sharply the stock had already run this year, which may be prompting some investors to lock in gains after a massive multi-month move. Sandisk Stock Is Up Nearly 635% in 2026. Can It Still Go Higher?

Articles also highlighted how sharply the stock had already run this year, which may be prompting some investors to lock in gains after a massive multi-month move. Negative Sentiment: The biggest near-term pressure is a memory-sector rout sparked by Samsung’s strong results, which some traders interpreted as a sign that supply is improving and pricing power could moderate. SanDisk stock drops as Samsung-led chip selloff hits memory sector

The biggest near-term pressure is a memory-sector rout sparked by Samsung’s strong results, which some traders interpreted as a sign that supply is improving and pricing power could moderate. Negative Sentiment: Several pieces warn that SanDisk’s huge recent gains may be vulnerable to a deeper correction if investors continue rotating out of high-flying memory names after the recent run-up.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNDK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sandisk from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Melius Research set a $2,350.00 target price on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,684.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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