Genpact Limited $G Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,508,847 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 129,664 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.04% of Genpact worth $164,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of G. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Genpact by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,705 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,074 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 60,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 511,627 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,776,000 after acquiring an additional 56,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Genpact by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company's stock.

Genpact Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $48.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 11.04%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Genpact's payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Genpact from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Genpact from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genpact

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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