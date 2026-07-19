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Genpact Limited $G Stock Holdings Cut by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Genpact logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Tandem Investment Advisors cut its Genpact stake by 10.3% in the first quarter, selling 290,112 shares and leaving it with 2.53 million shares worth about $94.3 million. Genpact remains one of Tandem’s largest holdings, accounting for roughly 4.6% of its portfolio.
  • Genpact shares were down 1.1% and recently traded at $30.87, near the low end of their 52-week range. The stock currently carries a market cap of $5.23 billion and trades at a relatively low valuation with a P/E ratio of 9.47.
  • The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.98 on revenue of $1.30 billion and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1875 per share, implying a 2.4% annual yield. Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.25.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,531,821 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 290,112 shares during the quarter. Genpact makes up approximately 4.6% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 1.49% of Genpact worth $94,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in G. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company's stock.

Genpact Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:G opened at $30.87 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 11.04%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Genpact's dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Genpact from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price objective on Genpact in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Genpact from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on G

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Genpact (NYSE:G)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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