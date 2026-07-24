Gentherm Inc $THRM Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM - Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,525 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 50,032 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.83% of Gentherm worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $6,213,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Gentherm by 13.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,619 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 639.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,446 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 178,521 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 14.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 7,355 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Gentherm by 6,244.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,618 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on THRM. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gentherm from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gentherm from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentherm from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.60.

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Gentherm Trading Up 26.5%

Shares of THRM stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. Gentherm Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.96.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $404.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $382.90 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Gentherm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentherm Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 36.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

More Gentherm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gentherm this week:

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated NASDAQ: THRM is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company's core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm's product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.

In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.

Further Reading

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