Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,735 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Genuine Parts worth $23,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,471,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $193,347,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 7,774.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,234,984 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $151,854,000 after buying an additional 1,219,300 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its position in Genuine Parts by 422.5% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 932,596 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $129,258,000 after buying an additional 754,117 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $65,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Genuine Parts Stock Up 3.9%

Genuine Parts stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $151.57. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 237.84 and a beta of 0.66. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $102.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.52.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Genuine Parts's payout ratio is 988.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,700.37. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore set a $160.00 target price on Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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