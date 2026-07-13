Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,619 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 14,166 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Genuine Parts worth $39,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts: Sign Up

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GPC stock opened at $125.70 on Monday. Genuine Parts Company has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $151.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average of $115.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is 988.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Genuine Parts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Genuine Parts wasn't on the list.

While Genuine Parts currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here