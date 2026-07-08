Genuine Parts Company $GPC Stock Holdings Increased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,855 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.2%

GPC stock opened at $128.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 299.85 and a beta of 0.63. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.63.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's payout ratio is presently 988.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Genuine Parts

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,669,700.37. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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