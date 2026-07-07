Genuine Parts Company $GPC Stock Position Raised by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,262 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,746 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,954 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 37.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,292 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts Company has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $151.57. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 299.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's payout ratio is currently 988.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.50.

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About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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