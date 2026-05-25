Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 90,100 BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,100 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 130.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 72,427 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 40,993 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,526,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,244,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $65.88 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $70.31. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business's 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $81.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BorgWarner

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 203,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,243,490. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,482.60. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,033 shares of company stock worth $5,792,558. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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