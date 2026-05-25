Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys 56,131 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,481 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 56,131 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for about 1.6% of Genus Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nutrien by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,221,381 shares of the company's stock worth $834,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,651 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nutrien by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,368,861 shares of the company's stock worth $432,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,766 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,367,244 shares of the company's stock worth $139,050,000 after acquiring an additional 862,487 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Nutrien by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,372,863 shares of the company's stock worth $80,662,000 after acquiring an additional 829,275 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Nutrien by 5,178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 775,919 shares of the company's stock worth $45,577,000 after acquiring an additional 761,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company's stock.

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Nutrien Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NTR stock opened at $70.17 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.58%.The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their target price on Nutrien from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "outperformer" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nutrien from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTR

Nutrien News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nutrien this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near-term earnings estimates for Nutrien, including FY2026 and multiple quarterly forecasts, which can support the stock by signaling better expected profitability ahead.

Zacks Research raised several near-term earnings estimates for Nutrien, including FY2026 and multiple quarterly forecasts, which can support the stock by signaling better expected profitability ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating on Nutrien, suggesting the updated view is still not clearly bullish despite some estimate increases.

Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating on Nutrien, suggesting the updated view is still not clearly bullish despite some estimate increases. Negative Sentiment: The analyst lowered longer-term earnings expectations for FY2027 and FY2028, which may weigh on sentiment by pointing to softer profit growth beyond the near term.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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