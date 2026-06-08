Genus Capital Management Inc. Has $16.09 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 165.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,194 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 36,920 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.9% of Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $16,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $17,472,482,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 20,464.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $5,553,753,000 after buying an additional 26,937,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $387,749,545,000 after buying an additional 26,856,752 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $307.34 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $281.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.39. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.07 and a fifty-two week high of $316.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.82.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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