Genus Capital Management Inc. Has $19.05 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,296 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 2.2% of Genus Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $30,730,602,000 after buying an additional 4,049,893 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,668,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081,469 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,498,612 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,318,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,641,483 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,917,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,625 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,674,954 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,577,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,312.97. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,587. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $120.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $474.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $120.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citic Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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