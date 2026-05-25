Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases 29,040 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 1,678.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $467.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm's 50 day moving average is $297.43 and its 200 day moving average is $246.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.67 and a 12 month high of $481.41.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here