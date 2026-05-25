Genus Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,255 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Genus Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,802,256,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,399,046 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,749,146,000 after acquiring an additional 81,790 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,507,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,302 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,446,262,000 after acquiring an additional 541,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,004 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $397.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.00 and a 52 week high of $435.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Analog Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analog Devices reported fiscal Q2 results that beat expectations, with revenue up 37.2% year over year and guidance for next quarter coming in above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing momentum in industrial, data center, and power products.

Analog Devices reported fiscal Q2 results that beat expectations, with revenue up 37.2% year over year and guidance for next quarter coming in above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing momentum in industrial, data center, and power products. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings beat, including Baird and Needham, signaling higher confidence in ADI’s execution and growth outlook.

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings beat, including Baird and Needham, signaling higher confidence in ADI’s execution and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: ADI announced a $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor, a move aimed at strengthening its AI power solutions business as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates. Analog Devices Expands AI Power Strategy with $1.5B Empower Acquisition

ADI announced a $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor, a move aimed at strengthening its AI power solutions business as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates. Positive Sentiment: Management also highlighted surging AI infrastructure demand, suggesting ADI is increasingly tied to the buildout of hyperscale and data center power/optical systems. Analog Devices CEO drops bombshell message on exploding AI infrastructure demand

Management also highlighted surging AI infrastructure demand, suggesting ADI is increasingly tied to the buildout of hyperscale and data center power/optical systems. Neutral Sentiment: Analog Devices said CFO Richard Puccio will speak at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 2, which could offer more color on business trends but is not a major fundamental event. Analog Devices to Participate in the Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $429.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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