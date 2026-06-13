Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Invests $2.26 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,640 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 4.7% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Longbow Finance SA increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 51.8% during the third quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 112,287 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 243.7% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 174,824 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 123,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,154 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $45,280,000 after acquiring an additional 82,851 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $68.67 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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