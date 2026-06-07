Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 386,186 Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,746,011 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 386,186 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of BrightSpring Health Services worth $102,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTSG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at BrightSpring Health Services

In related news, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 35,000 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $2,056,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 131,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,751,945. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 130,000 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $7,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,194,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,177,051.25. The trade was a 9.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTSG has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $57.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $62.11.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business's revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services NASDAQ: BTSG is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company's operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient's home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

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