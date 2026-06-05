Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,786,596 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 157,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.28% of Mirion Technologies worth $135,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,182,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 608,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 290,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,952 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,396,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MIR

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at $435,163.48. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:MIR opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.96 and a beta of 1.03. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company's fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

See Also

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