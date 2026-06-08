Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,448,764 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 47,633 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Cousins Properties worth $88,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2,539.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 55.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company's stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts: Sign Up

Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ opened at $27.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -922.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $263.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.77 million. Cousins Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.Cousins Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.980 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Cousins Properties's dividend payout ratio is -4,266.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $27.00 price objective on Cousins Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price objective on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cousins Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cousins Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cousins Properties wasn't on the list.

While Cousins Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here