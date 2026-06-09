Geode Capital Management LLC Has $72.69 Million Position in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,349 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 31,467 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.06% of Tutor Perini worth $72,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2,085.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Robert C. Lieber sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $1,318,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 149,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,259,537.60. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm's 50 day moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.77. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Tutor Perini's payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TPC

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

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