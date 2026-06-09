Geode Capital Management LLC Has $73.74 Million Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 917,747 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,992 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.99% of Axcelis Technologies worth $73,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $154.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.17 and a 12 month high of $171.61.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.03 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Axcelis Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Eileen Evans sold 926 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $144,002.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,685.45. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald M. Blumenstock sold 1,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.70, for a total transaction of $177,284.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,129,281.10. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 36,039 shares of company stock worth $5,461,394 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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