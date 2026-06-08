Geode Capital Management LLC Has $83.63 Million Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,574,144 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 226,173 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of SentinelOne worth $83,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,532,555 shares of the company's stock worth $547,988,000 after acquiring an additional 520,142 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $6,153,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 245,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 830.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,042 shares of the company's stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 301,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $4,414,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, CFO Barry L. Padgett sold 32,221 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $430,794.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 643,650 shares in the company, valued at $8,605,600.50. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,578 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $74,577.86. Following the sale, the insider owned 574,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,679,661.15. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 475,313 shares of company stock worth $6,916,902 in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of S stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

Further Reading

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