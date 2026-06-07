Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,262,657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.65% of National Health Investors worth $96,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 244.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.52. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.94 and a 52 week high of $91.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.31.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 36.86% and a return on equity of 9.82%. National Health Investors's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.790 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. National Health Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on National Health Investors from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on National Health Investors from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Health Investors

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn acquired 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 133,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,177,473.44. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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