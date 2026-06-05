Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,895 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. $R

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,203 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.82% of Ryder System worth $140,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 421.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 167 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 43.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 267 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on R shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ryder System

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total value of $149,910.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,569.46. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of R stock opened at $265.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.74 and a 1 year high of $265.59. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $230.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company's revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Ryder System's payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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